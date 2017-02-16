UAE ambassador to Afghanistan laid to rest

Funerals of Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, UAE ambassador to Afghanistan in Al Qor.

Ras Al Khaimah: Leaders, officials and residents on Thursday attended the funeral of Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, former UAE ambassador to Afghanistan, in his hometown of Wadi Al Ghourin Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Kaabi, who was wounded in last month’s terror attack in Afghanistan, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; other shaikhs, government officials and well-wishers attended the funeral.

Abdul Farid Zikri, the ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, and other Afghan nationals were also present to pay tribute to Al Kaabi.

Earlier, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted saying: “Treachery and terrorism will not impair our approach or humanitarian duty to spread peace.”

Shaikh Mohammad posted the tweet following the arrival of Al Kaabi’s body. “The UAE has lost a loyal citizen, May Allah rest the soul of Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi and the UAE’s martyrs. The martyrs, Al Kaabi and his companions, embodied the finest image of diligence and dedication. Their sacrifice and noble deeds will forever be a source of pride for us, and proof of the magnitude of their good deeds,” he said.

Al Kaabi was laid to rest after funeral prayers held at Abdullah Bin Masoud mosque. He was buried in an unmarked grave in the nearby cemetery.

A long line of cars covered the road near a large white tent arranged to receive wellwishers offering condolences to Al Kaabi’s family. The turnout was so large people had to take turns to enter the tent.

Nasser Al Dhamani, a cousin of Al Kaabi, said: “I am sad to lose him, but I am happy for the honour and love he has received for his martyrdom in the service of the country. If you look around here today, you will see people from all over the UAE who have come to show their support to his family.”

Al Dhamani, 39, added that Al Kaabi, who was in his 50s, leaves behind two sons and three daughters. He has two brothers and six sisters. Al Kaabi’s father is deceased.

Al Dhamani said: “I remember how Al Kaabi visited us last Eid. He was a good man, inquiring about everyone’s well-being.”

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that Al Kaabi had died from injuries he sustained in the recent terrorist bombing, which targeted the headquarters of the Governor of Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Al Kaabi had been receiving treatment for his injuries sustained in January in an attack in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan, where he was part of a UAE team on a humanitarian, educational and development mission. Five Emiratis were martyred in the bomb attack.