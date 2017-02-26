Mobile
UAE ambassador meets with Mongolia’s president

UAE ambassador conveys greetings of UAE top leaders to Mongolia’s president

Gulf News
 

Mongolia: Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Mongolia, has met with Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj, President of Mongolia, Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat, Prime Minister, Miyegombyn Enkhbold, Speaker of Parliament, and Tsend Munkh-Orgil, Minister of Foreign Relations, at a reception celebrating the Mongolian Lunar New Year, Tsagaan Sar, in Ulaanbaatar.

At the meeting, Al Tunaiji conveyed greetings from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Mongolian President, wishing for continued health and prosperity for the people of Mongolia.

