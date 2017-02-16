UAE-Africa Friendship Day marked
Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has highlighted the depth of UAE-Africa ties derived from a joint vision and mutual destiny in all areas of cooperation.
Dr Gargash made these remarks on the occasion of the launch of the UAE-Africa Friendship Day organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the theme ‘Joint Vision, Mutual Destiny’.
Held at Emirates Palace on Thursday, the ceremony was attended by Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, Minister of State for Tolerance, and representatives from African countries.