Turn Arab solidarity discourse into strategic parliamentary plan, FNC Speaker says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turn Arab solidarity discourse into strategic parliamentary plan, FNC Speaker says

Solidarity discourse must be turned into strategic parliamentary plan, Dr Al Qubaisi says at Arab Parliament Conference

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Strengthening the mechanism of joint Arab action and converting the Arab integration and solidarity discourse into an Arab parliamentary strategic plan is essential to safeguard Arab cultural identity and restore its position in terms of knowledge, innovation and common good for humanity, said Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).

Dr Al Qubaisi made these remarks at the Second Conference of the Arab Parliament held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo on Saturday.

The event was attended by the Speakers of Arab Parliaments.

The UAE delegation included Jasem Abdullah Al Naqbi, Khalid Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Ayesha Salem Bin Samnoh, and Mohammad Ahmad Al Yamahi.

The FNC Speaker said: “As representatives of the Arab states, we have the responsibility to formulate a clear vision regarding the challenges facing the Arab world, among others, poverty, water scarcity, even terrorism, the violation of rights of children and women, and bloodshed.

“The responsibility to stop the repercussions of protracted crises in the Arab region have made some of the Arab countries to struggle, either to maintain cohesion in the face of schemes aimed at tampering with their stability, security and national unity, or have made others struggle to defend their peoples against the blatant foreign interference seeking to stoke sectarian and tribal strife in our Arab states.”

Dr Al Qubaisi noted that the hate speech and violence were brought by sectarianism and protectionist rhetoric.

“These were exploited by external forces to influence and sow discord among us,” she added.

She noted that the region has been embracing the comprehensive peace as a strategic option for decades, yet the peace process has been stagnant for over 20 years as Israel still adopts policies that hamper all possible peace opportunities.

Regarding Yemen, Dr Al Qubaisi said: “It is our responsibility to back the legitimacy in Yemen to safeguard Yemen’s unity and stability. The UAE will not spare any effort to achieve this through collaboration with the legitimate Yemen’s leadership and sisterly Arab countries in the coalition.”

The FNC Speaker underlined that the UAE sacrificed its sons who fell in action for justice in Yemen, noting that five of the UAE diplomats were killed last month in Afghanistan while on a humanitarian mission.

About Syria, Dr Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of speeding up political solution to protect the territorial integrity of Syria, and implement the international resolutions to end the plight of refugees and the displaced people caught up in the conflict, as well as provision of humanitarian aid.

She also stressed the need to support brothers in Libya to safeguard the territorial integrity of Libya, ensure stability and encourage participation of all Libyans in the administration of their country.

Dr Al Qubaisi called for launching a tolerance and rejection of hatred law based on the tolerance and respect for others irrespective of religion and ethnicity. She cited that the UAE has begun a good step in this direction, “an experience that should be studied to incorporate it in a joint Arab law”.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

'Eggs without hens, milk without cows'
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week