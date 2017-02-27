Mobile
Sultan issues law on human resources

The law states that amounts due from staff cannot be deducted or seized as long as the member of staff is still active on duty

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law pertaining to human resources in Sharjah.

The law states that amounts due from staff cannot be deducted or seized as long as the member of staff is still active on duty. The only exception is if the amount owed is to a government or a governmental body, is an implementation of a judicial verdict, or is a recovery of government payments that were mistakenly made. In all cases, the amount deducted can only be 25 per cent of the monthly salary, and this rate can only be increased through a written approval by the member of staff.

The law is effective from February 1, 2017, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sharjah
