Sultan issues directives to set up Khor Fakkan Park

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sultan issues directives to set up Khor Fakkan Park

Sultan visits Khor Fakkan city, inspects Ar Rufaysah Dam

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday visited Khor Fakkan and issued directives to set up the Khor Fakkan Park at Wadi Shi in the city.

Dr Shaikh Sultan inspected the location of the park, which will lie between the city’s mountains, forming a geographical diversity between mountains and green landscapes.

He also inspected Ar Rufaysah Dam, which is one of the most important dams in Sharjah, and issued instructions to establish rest areas near the dam.

During the visit, Dr Shaikh Sultan was accompanied by Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, chief of the Department of Public Works; Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, adviser of the Planning and Survey Department; and Colonel Mohammad Al Obaid, Director of the Police Department in the Eastern Region.

More from Government

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Detention orders out for 20 in car trading scam
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband