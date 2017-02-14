Space-age arrogance could be our downfall: Slovenian premier

Dubai: Rapid technological advancement could be leading mankind to its downfall if left unchecked, warned the prime minister of Slovenia during the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

Miro Cerar’s comments came during his main address on ‘Smart and Sustainable Slovenia’, held on the third and final day of the annual event.

He acknowledged that “the accumulation of scientific knowledge and advanced technological solutions have been the driver of progress in society and changed human life. It has also enabled the transfer of knowledge, ideas, goods and people faster than ever before”.

But, he warned, “it is not clear whether all this knowledge, discoveries and advanced technologies are bringing us towards some sort of developmental peak of our civilisation or towards it downfall”.

Cerar explained that in many cases, the advancements have led to “human egoism”, which is “often reflected in an ignorant attitude towards the environment and exploitation and even armed conflict and killing”.

He added that the “real value” of scientific discoveries and technology “can only be measured in the benefits to the people and the planet”.

In the case of his country, Slovenia, the prime minister said that though there is a national development vision and strategy for the year 2030 and 2050, checks and balances have been built in to ensure the developments would be sustainable.

Cerar also mentioned a current example of sustainability in Slovenia, where public sector workers are carpooling in electric cars to reduce pollution and congestion.

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now. The solutions to tomorrow’s problems have to be found and implemented today.”

Cerar praised the UAE for its focus on sustainability and including the youth in planning the future of the country.