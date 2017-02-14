Mobile
Solar energy to power Dubai desalination plants

Solar power to generate 305 million gallons per day by 2030, says Dewa chief

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Saeed Al Tayer seaking at a session titled ‘Innovative Electricity and Water Generation Projects to Improve Efficiency’.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Solar-powered reverse osmosis is set to reduce the expense of Dubai converting seawater into potable fresh water, said Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the World Government Summit, Al Tayer said Dewa is working on powering its desalinated water plants with solar power to generate 305 million gallons per day by 2030.

By using lower cost renewable energy to power desalination plants, Al Tayer said Dewa will save $13 billion between now and 2030.

Another major change in desalination for Dewa will be the addition of massive new underwater reservoirs that can store up to 50 million gallons of fresh water a day, he told delegates.

The underground cache of fresh water will greatly boost Dubai’s long-term water security by putting huge reserves away for a growing population.

The new reservoirs “will provide the emirate with a reserve of 5,100 million gallons for 75 days for the security of the emirate”, he said.

Al Tayer said the subterranean tanks won’t affect taste or quality of the water.

Proper future planning by Dewa will help future generations to “be capable of keeping pace with the future”, Al Tayer said.

Thee solar power needed to power desalination will be provided primarily by the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Power Park in Dubai that is expected to eventually deliver 25 per cent of Dubai’s total power with 5,000MW of new electricity.

