Sharjah Police launches hotline number for blind and deaf

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service.

Sharjah: Police have launched a special hotline number catered to residents with disabilities, allowing them to report crimes and emergencies.

In a statement issued by Sharjah Police on Wednesday, the mobile number 052-7003025 of the operation room at Sharjah Police enables residents with hearing and visual impairments to contact authorities through WhatsApp.

Photos and written messages can be sent directly to police.

Major Ali Al Zaabi, from the social police centre of Khorfakkan Police, said that the number 052-7003025 works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is, “operated by well-trained professionals who are keen to offer the best level of services to all member of the public.”

In the event of calling for an ambulance within the northern emirates, residents with disabilities can use the National Ambulance app 998.

The National Ambulance’s mobile app was launched in May 2016 for residents in the Northern Emirates, providing them with the facility to request for an ambulance without any hassle.

The emergency service is available in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

In Dubai, residents can contact Dubai Ambulance’s app Olem and Same’e.

The Olem smart app enables visually impaired people to request for ambulance services by pressing the power button of the mobile phone three times in a row to launch the application.

The caller is then directed through a series of voice instructions to the operations control room of Dubai Ambulance, where the stored information of the caller is then sent to the operator via text message.

The Same’e app caters to hearing-impaired residents, allowing users to request for an ambulance through the use of text messages and multiple choices to describe the emergency situation as thoroughly as possible.

All three apps are available in English and Arabic.