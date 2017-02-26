Sharjah forum to meet diplomatic corps in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah forum to meet diplomatic corps in UAE

The gathering will be held in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah

Gulf News
 

Shajah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) yesterday announced that the sixth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017) will organise a special meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE on the sidelines of the two-day event.

The gathering will be held in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah that is responsible for enhancing cooperation between government departments in the emirate and international governments and NGOs.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, stressed that the meeting aims to improve the coordination of the government communication system in Sharjah and the UAE with governments of other countries. During the gathering, ambassadors, consuls and attachés to the UAE will discuss the role of government communication in achieving sustainable development.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi said: “The meeting will highlight the commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the principles of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, it will provide a unique opportunity for the diplomatic corps to share the experiences of their countries in working towards these noble goals that have become a top priority for international governments and institutions.”

He added: “Hosting high-profile diplomatic personalities will greatly enrich this year’s edition of IGCF. Furthermore, it will help the forum achieve its objective of boosting the leading status of Sharjah and the UAE in the government communication sector in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, said: “By hosting representatives of the diplomatic corps during the IGCF, we seek to gain insights from global experiences relevant to this year’s theme — ‘Societal Participation … Comprehensive Development’, especially concerning government communication in relation to SDGs.”

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the International Government Communication Forum will be held from March 22 to 23, 2017 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Launched in 2012, the IGCF aims to showcase best global practices in government communication, and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi
follow this tag on MGNSultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Wanted: ‘Arab Hope Makers’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat