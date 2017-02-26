Sharjah forum to meet diplomatic corps in UAE

Shajah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) yesterday announced that the sixth edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2017) will organise a special meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE on the sidelines of the two-day event.

The gathering will be held in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah that is responsible for enhancing cooperation between government departments in the emirate and international governments and NGOs.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, stressed that the meeting aims to improve the coordination of the government communication system in Sharjah and the UAE with governments of other countries. During the gathering, ambassadors, consuls and attachés to the UAE will discuss the role of government communication in achieving sustainable development.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi said: “The meeting will highlight the commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the principles of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, it will provide a unique opportunity for the diplomatic corps to share the experiences of their countries in working towards these noble goals that have become a top priority for international governments and institutions.”

He added: “Hosting high-profile diplomatic personalities will greatly enrich this year’s edition of IGCF. Furthermore, it will help the forum achieve its objective of boosting the leading status of Sharjah and the UAE in the government communication sector in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”

Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, said: “By hosting representatives of the diplomatic corps during the IGCF, we seek to gain insights from global experiences relevant to this year’s theme — ‘Societal Participation … Comprehensive Development’, especially concerning government communication in relation to SDGs.”

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the International Government Communication Forum will be held from March 22 to 23, 2017 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Launched in 2012, the IGCF aims to showcase best global practices in government communication, and enhance the performance of governments through improving their communication with citizens.