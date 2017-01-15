Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed receives President of Montenegro
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received Filip Vujanović, President of Montenegro.
The Montenegrin President is currently on a visit to the country to participate in the World Future Energy Summit as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, hosted by Masdar.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as the latest regional and international developments. The talk touched on a number of issues of mutual interest.