Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid honours best minister in the world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid honours best minister in the world

Award is granted to ministers who carried out successful initiatives and projects

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Shaikh Mohammad presents the Best Minister Award to Senegal’s Awa Marie Coll-Seck as George Atalla, Partner at Ernst and Young, looks on.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday presented the award for best minister in the world to Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Senegal’s Minister of Health.

Coll-Seck was chosen as best minister due to her effective role in combating the spread of Ebola by implementing an intensive programme to increase awareness among citizens and visitors to combat this dangerous disease.

The honour was presented by Shaikh Mohammad during the fifth edition of World Government Summit (WGS).

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.

Coll-Seck was among eight nominees for the prize held under the patronage of the WGS, in partnership with Ernst and Young. The award is granted to ministers who played a leading role in carrying out outstanding government performance and initiatives that help develop governmental work. It is also awarded to ministers who implement successful government projects that yield tangible positive results for citizens and society.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, other ministers and senior officials were also present.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
fnc election

Also In Government

'Eggs without hens, milk without cows'
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone