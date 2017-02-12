Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid honours best minister in the world
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday presented the award for best minister in the world to Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Senegal’s Minister of Health.
Coll-Seck was chosen as best minister due to her effective role in combating the spread of Ebola by implementing an intensive programme to increase awareness among citizens and visitors to combat this dangerous disease.
The honour was presented by Shaikh Mohammad during the fifth edition of World Government Summit (WGS).
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.
Coll-Seck was among eight nominees for the prize held under the patronage of the WGS, in partnership with Ernst and Young. The award is granted to ministers who played a leading role in carrying out outstanding government performance and initiatives that help develop governmental work. It is also awarded to ministers who implement successful government projects that yield tangible positive results for citizens and society.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, other ministers and senior officials were also present.