Shaikh Khalifa promotes officers, retires others

4,347 police personnel were promoted and 343 police officers retired

 

Abu Dhabi:  President his Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued two federal decrees promoting 4,347 police personnel and retiring 343 police officers.

As per Decree No.8 of 2017, two police officers have been promoted from the rank of brigadier to the rank of major general, 66 officers from colonel to brigadier, 47 officers from lieutenant colonel to colonel and 178 officers from major to lieutenant colonel. A total of 139 promoted officers were sent to retirement.

Under decree No. 1 of 2017, 11 police officers have been promoted from the rank of colonel to the rank of brigadier, 16 officers from lieutenant colonel to colonel, and 19 officers from major to lieutenant colonel. Among the promoted officers are three who have been sent to retirement.

Upon the directives of Shaikh Khalifa, the Ministry of Interior issues four ministerial resolutions promoting 3798 police officers and members and sending 172 officers and policemen to retirement.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, thanked UAE leaders for their unlimited support , promising to make every possible effort and dearly sacrifices for the sake of the country and consolidating its glorious stature.

He congratulated the promoted officers and thanked the retired ones for their contributions and dedication during their service in the police and security corps.

khalifa bin zayed

