Sawab Centre highlights post-Daesh reconstruction efforts

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sawab Centre highlights post-Daesh reconstruction efforts

The centre launches three-day campaign on social media to highlight stabilisation and reconciliation initiatives

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The Sawab Centre, a joint UAE-US initiative to combat Daesh’s online propaganda and promote positive alternatives to extremism, has announced the launch of a social media campaign to highlight post-Daesh stabilisation, reconstruction, and reconciliation initiatives.

Under the hashtag “#AfterDaesh”, the three-day campaign will run till Thursday in both Arabic and English on Sawab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

As exposed in previous Sawab campaigns, Daesh’s brutal assault on human values and civilisation has negatively impacted great numbers of individuals, families, and communities throughout the world, particularly in the area it occupied in Syria and Iraq. Motivated by a violent and depraved ideology, Daesh is directly responsible for murdering scores of innocent people, tearing thousands of families apart and displacing them into camps and across national borders, enslavement and trafficking in women, and destroying cultural heritage sites and priceless antiquities.

However, as Daesh continues to surrender land in Syria and Iraq, there are increasingly more and more hopeful scenes of return, resilience, and reconstruction in the terrorist group’s former strongholds. Whether it is schools reopening in liberated areas of Iraq or families reuniting after years of separation, signs of life are returning to these previously occupied areas. Ordinary citizens are mobilising to bring their communities back to life by rebuilding houses or cleaning up their towns of the rubble left behind by fleeing Daesh fighters.

The campaign will also focus on the Global Coalition Against Daesh’s significant contributions to stabilising liberated areas and reversing the destructive legacy of Daesh. Through constructing wells to provide potable water, launching de-mining initiatives, or inoculating children against infectious diseases, coalition efforts are making tangible differences in the communities previously ravaged by Daesh brutality.

#AfterDaesh is the Sawab Centre’s 15th proactive social media campaign. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on the terrorist group’s enslavement of women and children, the importance of diversity to a well-functioning society, and the positive impact that youth can have on their communities.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Centre has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract online extremism. Over this time, the centre has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose Daesh and support the centre’s efforts to expose the terrorist group’s brutality and criminal nature.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UAE tops region in economic freedom
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa