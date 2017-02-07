Saif receives top Interpol official
Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Elias Murr, President of the Board of the Interpol Foundation, met on Monday and discussed cooperation between the two sides.
The meeting was held at Shaikh Saif’s office at the ministry and covered means of boosting relations between the Interior Ministry and the international policing organisation. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.