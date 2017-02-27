Mobile
Saif offers condolences to family of martyr

Saif Bin Zayed offers condolences to the family of martyr Al Beloushi

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered condolences to the family of the martyr Khalid Ali Ghareeb Al Beloushi, who was martyred while performing his national duty as he took part in the Arab Coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope, led by Saudi Arabia, to back the legitimacy in Yemen.

Shaikh Saif offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr while visiting the mourning majlis in the Al Warqa’a area in Dubai. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest Al Beloushi’s soul in peace, and bestow patience and solace on his family.

