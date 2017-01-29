Russian citizens to receive UAE visa on arrival

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the Cabinet Decision No. 24 for 2017 on granting citizens of Russia an entry visa at all UAE entry points.

The decision states that citizens of the Russian Federation are granted an entry visa for 30 days for the first time, renewable one time only for another 30 days, as per UAE regulations.

The decision will enhance strategic cooperation and the common ambitions of the two countries. It will also create new horizons of economic and touristic cooperation serving common interests and goals, as it strengthen the UAE’s international competitiveness as a vibrant economic, commercial, and tourist hub in the region.

Official information shows that Russia and the UAE have always benefitted from a strong bilateral relationship in all aspects. This can be seen through the strategic partnerships between the two countries, and the various agreements covering economy, tourism, and clean energy cooperation. The UAE ranks first in the GCC states as Russia’s most important business partner, and is considered the tenth largest foreign investor in Russia, with projects valued at Dh66 billion up to 2014.

During 2015, the non-oil trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh9 billion, and the UAE is investing around Dh18 billion in infrastructures in Russia. The average growth of foreign non-oil trade between the UAE and Russia over the past 5 years is 31 per cent.

The UAE has received more than 600,000 Russian tourists in the past two years, and there are 56 weekly flights between the two countries by UAE national carriers. This number is expected to rise after the issuance of the decision and its positive impact on trade and tourism.