Rulers, Dubai Crown Princes offer condolences

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday offered condolences to the family of Emirati martyr Sulaiman Mohammad Sulaiman Al Dahouri, who died while performing the national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope being conducted by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to back the legitimate government in Yemen.

Visiting the mourning majlis in Dibba Al Hisn, Dr Shaikh Sultan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

Also on Saturday, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, extended condolences to the family of UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi, who had died of injuries sustained in a recent terrorist bombing at the compound of the provincial governor of Kandahar.

During a visit to the mourning tent in Wadi Al Qawr, they extended sincere sympathies to Al Kaabi’s brothers and other family members. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, also offered condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs.

On Saturday morning, Shaikh Hamdan visited the mourning tent of martyr Sulaiman Al Dahouri in Dibba Al Hisn where he expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Shaikh Hamdan later visited the mourning majlis of Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi at Wadi Al Qawr. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

The Crown Prince also visited the mourning majlis of Sergeant Nader Mubarak Eisa Sulaiman in Al Warqa district in Dubai where he extended his deepest condolences to the sons of the martyr.

During his meetings with families of the martyrs, Shaikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the UAE soldiers who are performing their national duty faithfully for the sake of upholding rights, uprooting wrongdoing, protecting the rights of disadvantaged children, women and old people who are fleeing wars and disasters. “Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives to heal the wounds of others and restore peace and happiness. They are a source of pride for our people and history,” Shaikh Hamdan said.