Rulers, Dubai Crown Princes offer condolences

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rulers, Dubai Crown Princes offer condolences

Sultan, Humaid, Hamdan Bin Mohammad visit families of martyrs and extend condolences

  • Shaikh Sultan offers condolences on martyr Sulaiman Aldhuhouri in Dibba Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai offered condolences to the family of mImage Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday offered condolences to the family of Emirati martyr Sulaiman Mohammad Sulaiman Al Dahouri, who died while performing the national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope being conducted by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to back the legitimate government in Yemen.

Visiting the mourning majlis in Dibba Al Hisn, Dr Shaikh Sultan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

Also on Saturday, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, extended condolences to the family of UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi, who had died of injuries sustained in a recent terrorist bombing at the compound of the provincial governor of Kandahar.

During a visit to the mourning tent in Wadi Al Qawr, they extended sincere sympathies to Al Kaabi’s brothers and other family members. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, also offered condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs.

On Saturday morning, Shaikh Hamdan visited the mourning tent of martyr Sulaiman Al Dahouri in Dibba Al Hisn where he expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Shaikh Hamdan later visited the mourning majlis of Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi at Wadi Al Qawr. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

The Crown Prince also visited the mourning majlis of Sergeant Nader Mubarak Eisa Sulaiman in Al Warqa district in Dubai where he extended his deepest condolences to the sons of the martyr.

During his meetings with families of the martyrs, Shaikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the UAE soldiers who are performing their national duty faithfully for the sake of upholding rights, uprooting wrongdoing, protecting the rights of disadvantaged children, women and old people who are fleeing wars and disasters. “Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives to heal the wounds of others and restore peace and happiness. They are a source of pride for our people and history,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Dubai cafe closed for serving shisha illegally
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Racist abuse: Football star reduced to tears

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket

Pakistan's Afridi quits international cricket