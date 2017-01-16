Ruler and officials offer condolences

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ruler and officials offer condolences

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and officials offer condolences to families of martyrs

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences to the families of Emirati humanitarian workers martyred in the terrorist attack on the Kandahar Governor’s headquarters in Afghanistan.

In Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Saud offered condolences to the family of martyr Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki during a visit to the family’s mourning majlis in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Also offering condolences was Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

In Al Ain, Shaikh Saud offered condolences to the family of martyr Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Al Kaabi. Shaikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family and relatives.

Shaikh Mohammad also offered his condolences to Al Kaabi’s family.

In Sharjah, Shaikh Saud offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also paid a visit to the Al Mazroui family to convey his condolences.

Shaikh Saud prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs’ souls in Paradise and to grant the families patience to bear their loss.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Lt Gen. Shaikh Saif offered condolences to the family of the martyr Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the UAE Armed Forces also offered their condolences to families of the martyrs.

The delegation conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGNKhalifa City
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Gulf nations are integral part of Asia: Abdullah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon