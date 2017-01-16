Ruler and officials offer condolences

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences to the families of Emirati humanitarian workers martyred in the terrorist attack on the Kandahar Governor’s headquarters in Afghanistan.

In Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Saud offered condolences to the family of martyr Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki during a visit to the family’s mourning majlis in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Also offering condolences was Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

In Al Ain, Shaikh Saud offered condolences to the family of martyr Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Al Kaabi. Shaikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family and relatives.

Shaikh Mohammad also offered his condolences to Al Kaabi’s family.

In Sharjah, Shaikh Saud offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui.

Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also paid a visit to the Al Mazroui family to convey his condolences.

Shaikh Saud prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs’ souls in Paradise and to grant the families patience to bear their loss.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Lt Gen. Shaikh Saif offered condolences to the family of the martyr Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the UAE Armed Forces also offered their condolences to families of the martyrs.

The delegation conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.