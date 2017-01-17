Mobile
RTA recognised for smartshelter initiative

Hamdan presents banner of Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Smart Government to RTA

Image Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, presented the Banner of Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Smart Government to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for its smartshelter initiative.

The banner was presented to the RTA for its winning as part of the Public Vote Award of the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Smart Government. The smartshelter initiative got the largest percentage of votes in the public voting that took place from December 18, 2016 to January 8, 2017.

Shaikh Hamdan said engaging customers in the process of improving public services is one of the merits of leading governments that consider the real indicator of government performance is the happiness of customers.

“We highly appreciate the sincere efforts of work teams and congratulate RTA on winning the banner for its best smart initiative and obtaining a certificate from the public for launching the best smart initiative for 2017.

Abdullah Al Shaibani, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council, said the 2016 Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Smart Government witnessed a strong competition between government bodies that were nominated for the public voting.

The RTA had earlier signed a partnership agreement with the private sector to provide smart shelters for bus passengers. Buses were fully equipped with smart services, free WiFi, shopping devices and self-service equipment, resulting in improving customers’ experience and satisfaction, which amounted to 91 per cent in 2016.

Launched in 2013, the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Award for Smart Government is the first and most prestigious honour to recognise outstanding public services and innovative initiatives launched by government entities in Dubai.

