Pink Caravan Ride to kick off on March 7

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pink Caravan Ride to kick off on March 7

Shaikha Jawaher calls on Emirati community and media to support breast cancer awareness campaign

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, founder and royal patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society, has urged the Emirati community and UAE media to support the Pink Caravan’s mission towards establishing a global model for breast cancer awareness.

Shaikha Jawaher said that their support to the initiative would help achieve its humanitarian message and promote awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

"Our sense of humanity requires us to support the Pink Caravan and contribute to promoting its message with all our means. If we are not able to physically accompany the Pink Caravan on its journey, we can still participate in the initiatives by making donations and conveying its message of hope to others,” Shaikha Jawaher said.

She said that the UAE society has become a model of unity, collaboration and solidarity, with its citizens standing by each other and by all those in need of help worldwide. She said that this humanitarian approach is clearly manifested in the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.

Shaikha Jawaher made these remarks in the run up to the start of the 2017 Pink Caravan Ride, which begins on March 7 from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. The caravan will provide free medical screenings to all community members across the seven emirates before concluding its 10-day journey in Abu Dhabi on March 17.

The Pink Caravan Ride is organised under the patronage of Dr Shaikh Sultan to help spread breast cancer awareness under this year’s theme, “Seven Years ... for Seven Emirates”.

Highlighting the importance of early detection of breast cancer, Shaikha Jawaher said that statistics show that 98 per cent of those who are diagnosed early enough make a full recovery.

“The results achieved by the Pink Caravan over the years give us hope and show that it is on the right track. To date, the Pink Caravan has provided free medical check-ups and screenings for early detection of breast cancer to 41,391 men and women,” she added.

This year’s Pink Caravan Ride will see the inauguration of seven clinics in each of the seven emirates where medical teams will examine visitors and answer their queries about breast cancer.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Wanted: ‘Arab Hope Makers’
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat