Pink Caravan Ride to kick off on March 7

Sharjah: Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, founder and royal patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society, has urged the Emirati community and UAE media to support the Pink Caravan’s mission towards establishing a global model for breast cancer awareness.

Shaikha Jawaher said that their support to the initiative would help achieve its humanitarian message and promote awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

"Our sense of humanity requires us to support the Pink Caravan and contribute to promoting its message with all our means. If we are not able to physically accompany the Pink Caravan on its journey, we can still participate in the initiatives by making donations and conveying its message of hope to others,” Shaikha Jawaher said.

She said that the UAE society has become a model of unity, collaboration and solidarity, with its citizens standing by each other and by all those in need of help worldwide. She said that this humanitarian approach is clearly manifested in the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.

Shaikha Jawaher made these remarks in the run up to the start of the 2017 Pink Caravan Ride, which begins on March 7 from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. The caravan will provide free medical screenings to all community members across the seven emirates before concluding its 10-day journey in Abu Dhabi on March 17.

The Pink Caravan Ride is organised under the patronage of Dr Shaikh Sultan to help spread breast cancer awareness under this year’s theme, “Seven Years ... for Seven Emirates”.

Highlighting the importance of early detection of breast cancer, Shaikha Jawaher said that statistics show that 98 per cent of those who are diagnosed early enough make a full recovery.

“The results achieved by the Pink Caravan over the years give us hope and show that it is on the right track. To date, the Pink Caravan has provided free medical check-ups and screenings for early detection of breast cancer to 41,391 men and women,” she added.

This year’s Pink Caravan Ride will see the inauguration of seven clinics in each of the seven emirates where medical teams will examine visitors and answer their queries about breast cancer.