Obaid Al Tayer attends Kuwait reception

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Obaid Al Tayer attends Kuwait reception

Al Tayer attends reception hosted by the Kuwaiti Consulate to mark National Day

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, attended on Sunday the reception hosted by the Kuwaiti Consulate General to mark Kuwait’s 56th National Day and 26th Liberation Day.

Al Tayer and the reception’s guests were received by Theyab Farhan Al Rashidi, Consul-General of Kuwait. Later, Al Tayer and the guests viewed a photo gallery on the history of relations between the UAE and Kuwait, which contained pictures of meetings between the two countries’ ministers and leaders.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGNObaid Humaid Al Tayer
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Government

Mohammad issues law on DIFC courts
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017