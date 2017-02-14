Now, you can pay traffic fines in instalments

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can now pay traffic fines in instalments, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Motorists who hold credit cards from First Gulf Bank (FGB) can settle their traffic fines over a course of three, six, nine or twelve months — in interest-free instalments.

The minimum payment under the instalments plan is Dh1,000.

The new service was launched on Tuesday following an agreement signed by Dubai Police and the bank.

All that FGB credit card holders have to do is to download the Dubai Police app, or use the police website to pay their fines. Payments can also be made through service centres.

Brigadier Humaid Salem Al Suwaidi, acting director of finance at Dubai Police, said the agreement aims to open new channels of payment for motorists.

Khalid Al Hammadi, head of channels and distribution at FGB, said: “This facility provides our customers with a quick and efficient system of clearing traffic fines while facilitating payment flexibility and customer convenience.”

Last year, Dubai Police signed a similar agreement with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Emirates NBD started offering the traffic fine instalment plan in 2014.

Earlier this month, Sharjah Police launched a similar plan for outstanding traffic fines. The plan is only available to people with unpaid fines of more than Dh1,000.