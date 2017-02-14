Now, you can pay traffic fines in instalments

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Now, you can pay traffic fines in instalments

Dubai Police, First Gulf Bank sign agreement offering plan to credit card holders

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can now pay traffic fines in instalments, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Motorists who hold credit cards from First Gulf Bank (FGB) can settle their traffic fines over a course of three, six, nine or twelve months — in interest-free instalments.

The minimum payment under the instalments plan is Dh1,000.

The new service was launched on Tuesday following an agreement signed by Dubai Police and the bank.

All that FGB credit card holders have to do is to download the Dubai Police app, or use the police website to pay their fines. Payments can also be made through service centres.

Brigadier Humaid Salem Al Suwaidi, acting director of finance at Dubai Police, said the agreement aims to open new channels of payment for motorists.

Khalid Al Hammadi, head of channels and distribution at FGB, said: “This facility provides our customers with a quick and efficient system of clearing traffic fines while facilitating payment flexibility and customer convenience.”

Last year, Dubai Police signed a similar agreement with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Emirates NBD started offering the traffic fine instalment plan in 2014.

Earlier this month, Sharjah Police launched a similar plan for outstanding traffic fines. The plan is only available to people with unpaid fines of more than Dh1,000.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
First Gulf Bank
follow this tag on MGNFirst Gulf Bank

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
First Gulf Bank
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi commercial bank pjsc

Also In Government

UAE tops region in economic freedom
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa