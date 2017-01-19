Mobile
New services to be introduced for widows and divorcees

Ministry of Community Development to offer new services to help widows and divorcees

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development has begun implementing a policy to introduce new services for widows and divorcees, with the aim of ensuring a dignified life for them and improving the incomes of their families.

During the next phase, the ministry will begin offering services to boost the capabilities of widows and divorcees in offering a suitable environment to care and provide a good upbringing for their children. Najla Mohammad Al Awar, Minister of Community Development, will be meeting with widows and divorcees to listen to their views and ensure that services that suit their needs are rendered.

Dubai
Government

Dubai
