New Dubai Police chief visits Dahi Khalfan
The new Dubai Police commander-in-chief, start his official first day by visiting Lt General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy chairman of police and Public security in Dubai.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, was named the new chief of Dubai Police on Wednesday through an order issued by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Lt General Tamim, praised the order and wished best of luck to the new Dubai Police chief.
Lt General Dahi Khalfan, also commended the efforts Major General Al Merri, saying that his dedication and loyalty serves the nation and the public well.
