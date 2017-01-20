Museum of the Future unveils Moral Machine

Dubai: Dubai’s Museum of the Future, a Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) initiative, has unveiled a groundbreaking exhibit that will take artificial intelligence to the next level.

The exhibit called Moral Machine explores the social and ethical aspects of artificial intelligence.

The DFF unveiled the ‘machine’ during its participation at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos-Klosters.

The exhibit is designed to evaluate the role of artificial intelligence in making political and global decisions.

The Museum of the Future launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, features innovation laboratories that explore how emerging technology impacts the most important areas of our lives, such as health care, education, smart cities, energy, transportation and security.

It also offers one of the world’s best innovative environment to address the challenges facing future cities.

Abdullah Bin Touq, acting CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “The foundation is keen on supporting all efforts directed towards building a better future. The exhibition of the Museum of the Future in Davos-Klosters is one of our efforts in understanding how to utilise future technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve human lives.”

Bin Touq said the Museum of the Future embodies the government’s vision to position the UAE and Dubai as a global hub for exploring and shaping the future.

He added: “The Museum of the Future serves as an initiative for testing ideas, developing technical solutions and incubating innovations. It seeks to become a global platform that identifies future trends in the scientific and technology fields, and serve as a core pillar in setting orientations that contribute to shaping policies and strategies that enable governments around the world to benefit from future technologies.”