Municipality allocates Dh7b as budget for projects

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Municipality allocates Dh7b as budget for projects

Dubai Municipality ushers in new year with Dh7 billion service projects

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has allocated Dh7 billion in this year’s budget for infrastructure development,large high-priority projects and providing health and environment services.

The announcement was made yesterday by Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

He said a big chunk of the budget amounting to Dh5 billion, will be spent on Airport City’s storm water tunnel project and in Expo 2020 venue areas. These projects will be completed by 2019.

He said that the project includes the construction of a main line to collect rainwater in Airport City and Expo 2020 areas for which an initial study has been done. Currently, primary design is being studied, which includes drilling of two tunnels and laying 13 kilometres long pipelines,” said Lootah.

He said the Dh1.4 billion sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali will be completed in 2018, and it will serve 1.8 million people in an area of 25,000 hectares. "This project is being built with future expansion in mind and the big events being hosted by Dubai, like Expo 2020,” he said.

“The Jebel Ali plant will have the capacity to treat 675,000 cubic meters per day instead of its current capacity of 300,000 cubic metres. He said the latest technology is being used to make this project and environment-friendly. "The new technology will also ensure that the treated water has the characteristics and quality to be used for irrigating plantations,” said Lootah.

He stressed that the expansion at the Jebel Ali plant will be carried out with three basic objectives: to absorb the excess flow resulting from the Expo areas; to keep pace with the upcoming expansion projects in the emirate, and the diversion of a portion of the load of Warsan plant to Jebel Ali, as it is operating above design capacity by about 27 per cent.

He pointed out that the Warsan plant is perfectly safe, and the municipality has taken all precautions. He said the the sludge will be treated thermally to produce high quality fertiliser.

He explained that the treated water from the sewage plants is being used to reduce pressure on water resources. He said the treated water is being used for irrigation purposes in public, residential and neighbourhood parks and other areas. and in the city greening as a whole, The treated water is also used to reduce temperatures in hot areas in the vicinity of factories or uncultivated areas.

He said a Dh300-million sewerage and storm water drainage network in Khawaneej-2 will be completed this year.

He added that Dh243 million project in Deira covers several areas such as Al Qusais and includes the establishment of 13.7km long underground sewer lines. It is expected to be completed in 2018.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to move out of your flat without hassle

How to move out of your flat without hassle