Motorists can pay fines off in instalments

Sharjah: Police here are offering drivers who have committed violations a new payment plan to pay fines over Dh1,000. Drivers can pay traffic fines in instalments in Sharjah starting from February 1.

Sharjah Police said the plan is only available on Sharjah fines for motorists with unpaid violations that begin from Dh1,000 and above. Major traffic fines that lead to impoundment of the vehicle and to black points (for offences such as jumping red signals, reckless driving, racing, speeding) are excluded from the offer, said police on Sunday.

Motorists can pay 50 per cent as a first instalment and the rest should be paid during the year.

Colonel Dr Ahmad Al Naour, deputy director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the initiative aims to ease the burden on the public and to facilitate the renewal of vehicles with expired registrations.

The plan is for individuals only, not companies and includes only vehicles registered within the emirate, and does not include foreign vehicles that have number plates registered outside the country.

“Owners will have to pay any outstanding traffic fines in other emirates before they would be able to use the instalment plan to renew car registration,” he said.

Col Al Naour called on drivers and motorists to review their behaviour and follow traffic rules to ensure their safety.

Traffic violations recorded in 2016

According to Sharjah Police, 1,478,775 traffic violations were recorded in 2016 with its new speed monitoring radars, including jumping red lights, overtaking on the hard shoulder, lane violations, drivers disregarding traffic regulations, and heavy trucks driven at undesignated times.