Mohammad swears in new judges

Mohammad Al Badi is being sworn in before Shaikh Mohammad as president of the Federal Supreme Court at Al Mushrif Palace.

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Badi was sworn in as president of the Federal Supreme Court and Hamad Saif Al Shamsi took the oath as Attorney General on Sunday before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at Al Musrif Palace.

Al Badi and Al Shamsi swore to administer justice without fear or favour, and to be faithful to the UAE constitution and laws.

Also sworn in, as military judges in the UAE Armed Forces, before Shaikh Mohammad were Jurist Major Sultan Mattar Sultan Al Daheri, and Jurist Major Sultan Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi who vowed to uphold justice without fear or favour and to maintain their state constitution and laws.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed the new judges at the Ministry of Justice and UAE Armed Forces to observe neutrality, respect the interests of the country and its people, maintain utmost moral integrity and to be best examples of justice and equality among people without discrimination.

Describing justice as a key basis of governance that ensures the happiness of the public especially litigants who seek justice, Shaikh Mohammad stressed the importance of achieving and delivering justice, without delaying handling of cases, to safeguard the interests of the people and protect their rights.

The Ruler of Dubai also instructed the UAE ambassador to Ghana to be the best example in projecting the bright image of the UAE and its people, to be keen on establishing good relations with officials and authorities concerned in Ghana and to promote the UAE’s reputation among the political, diplomatic and economic circles in Ghana.

He also wished him success in accomplishing his tasks and to promote the UAE as a country of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Also present were Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, and Mohammad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.