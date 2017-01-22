Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad swears in new judges

Mohammad Bin Rashid urges judges to observe neutrality, respect the interests of UAE and its people

Image Credit: WAM
Mohammad Al Badi is being sworn in before Shaikh Mohammad as president of the Federal Supreme Court at Al Mushrif Palace.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Badi was sworn in as president of the Federal Supreme Court and Hamad Saif Al Shamsi took the oath as Attorney General on Sunday before His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at Al Musrif Palace.

Al Badi and Al Shamsi swore to administer justice without fear or favour, and to be faithful to the UAE constitution and laws.

Also sworn in, as military judges in the UAE Armed Forces, before Shaikh Mohammad were Jurist Major Sultan Mattar Sultan Al Daheri, and Jurist Major Sultan Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi who vowed to uphold justice without fear or favour and to maintain their state constitution and laws.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed the new judges at the Ministry of Justice and UAE Armed Forces to observe neutrality, respect the interests of the country and its people, maintain utmost moral integrity and to be best examples of justice and equality among people without discrimination.

Describing justice as a key basis of governance that ensures the happiness of the public especially litigants who seek justice, Shaikh Mohammad stressed the importance of achieving and delivering justice, without delaying handling of cases, to safeguard the interests of the people and protect their rights.

The Ruler of Dubai also instructed the UAE ambassador to Ghana to be the best example in projecting the bright image of the UAE and its people, to be keen on establishing good relations with officials and authorities concerned in Ghana and to promote the UAE’s reputation among the political, diplomatic and economic circles in Ghana.

He also wished him success in accomplishing his tasks and to promote the UAE as a country of peace, tolerance and coexistence.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Also present were Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Federal National Council Affairs, Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, and Mohammad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Hygiene ambassadors at Dubai markets
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs