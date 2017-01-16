Mohammad receives world leaders
Abu Dhabi; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received a number of world leaders participating in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) being held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
He received presidents Horacio Cartes of Paraguay, Danny Faure of Seychelles and Luis Guillermo Solis of Costa Rica, as well as Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal. Shaikh Mohammed discussed with them separately the relationships of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and their respective countries and ways to develop bilateral ties and better serve their common interests.
The talk touched on a number of issues and topics that concern the World Future Energy Summit as well as projects and initiatives to be implemented by governments and global institutions and corporations to reach positive results that contribute to finding suitable alternatives and clean renewable energy solutions.
The meetings were attended by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other senior officials.