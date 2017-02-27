Mohammad receives team behind health initiative

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad receives team behind health initiative

Year-long initiative organised by National Service and Reserve Authority

Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 27, 2017: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (C), speaks with Dr Mouza Al Shehhi (2nd L), and staff from the UAE National Service Authority during a Sea Palace barza. Seen with HH Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority (2nd R).( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )---
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received the team behind an initiative to raise awareness on the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The year-long initiative called ‘Your body is your responsibility’ is being organised by the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA). It will highlight a number of topics concerning health, psychology and behaviour through events organised in cooperation with a number of specialised health and sports organisations.

Shaikh Mohammad praised the efforts of the organisers and the national initiative that aims to preserve the mental and physical health of the public. He called on exerting more efforts and preparing similar programmes that target youngsters, in order to instil in them a healthy and positive lifestyle.

The delegation was accompanied by Major General Pilot Shaikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of NSRA.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Government

Mohammad issues law on DIFC courts
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017