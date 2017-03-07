Mobile
Mohammad receives Singapore’s foreign minister

Dr Balakrishnan in Abu Dhabi for UAE-Singapore joint ministerial committee meeting

Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 07, 2017: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (R), speaks with HE Dr Vivian Balakrishnan Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore (L), after a meeting on the sidelines of the the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations summit, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )---
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Dr Balakrishnan was in Abu Dhabi to participate in the UAE-Singapore joint ministerial committee.

They discussed the progress of cooperation in the areas of education, economy and advanced technologies.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr Ahmad Abdullah Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education; Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, attended the meeting.

