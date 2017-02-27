Mohammad receives Abu Dhabi Executive Council employees

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on Monday received the National Service and Reserve Authority team behind the year-long initiative ‘Your body is your responsibility’.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday (Monday) received employees of the General Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council who completed their military service. Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the national service is a key pillar that creates future generations that are able to face challenges and consolidates values of loyalty and sacrifice for the sake of the nation in order to preserve its gains and achievements, and bolster its security and stability. Shaikh Mohammad said that the national service is an honour for youth, building their character and investing in a generation that represents the present and future of the nation. Shaikh Mohammad expressed his delight over the Emirati youth’s patriotic sentiments. “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is heading in confident strides towards a promising and bright future, with the strong will and determination of its citizens,” he said. The employees thanked Shaikh Mohammad for his keen interest in supporting Emirati youth in various areas, and voiced their pride at being among those who responded to the nation’s call. They pledged to continue to sacrifice for the nation. Earlier, the delegation visited Wahat Al Karama, the martyrs’ memorial, accompanied Dr Ahmad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council. The monument is symbolically located between the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces. The site, which includes the Memorial, the Memorial Plaza and the Pavilion of Honour, immortalises the sacrifices of the UAE’s heroes.