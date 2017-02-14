Mohammad honours Togo
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, honoured Togo which won the Creative Government Innovation Award for its innovative project that contributes to providing a proactive response to natural disasters.
Shaikh Mohammad honoured Togo during the award ceremony held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, which concluded in Dubai on Tuesday.
The project addresses one of the major problems facing society in Togo and other countries, which are most vulnerable to natural disasters, by providing proactive measures to deal with calamities.
Togo’s innovative initiative can help save many people in these regions by alerting them to take the necessary precautions.
The award aims to highlight the successful and innovative government experiences and it represents an opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise while empowering officials to try innovative and technical equipment, which would contribute to preparing for the future and managing their governments in accordance with their huge budgets.
It also aims to highlight the UAE’s expertise and solidify its stature as a global innovation hub and enhance the role played by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) to support the efforts aimed at achieving the UAE Vision 2021 and the national innovation strategy.