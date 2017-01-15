Mohammad holds official talks with Kazakh president

Shaikh Abdullah (front right) and Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan (front left), sign an agreement between the UAE and Kazakhstan, during a reception at Mushrif Palace. Shaikh Mohammad and Nazarbayev were present.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday held official talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, at Al Mushrif Palace.

Shaikh Mohammad and Nazarbayev discussed cooperation and friendly relations and ways to boost them to serve the interests of both nations and peoples as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed President of Kazakhstan and the accompanying delegation to the UAE, wishing that such visits would contribute to cementing both countries’ relations in a manner that meets both leaderships’ desire to expand the scope of cooperation across various domains.

Highlighting the development of the UAE’s relations with Kazakhstan, Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been able to build solid distinguished relationships with sisterly and friendly countries based on a policy of fruitful and constructive cooperation.

Nazarbayev expressed his happiness on visiting the UAE, emphasising the special relations binding the UAE and Kazakhstan across many fields. He also hailed the great development and prosperity of both sides’ relations.

Stressing the strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, President of Kazakhstan reiterated his country’s solidarity with the UAE against such criminal acts. He also offered condolences of the people and leadership of Kazakhstan on the death of the Emirati humanitarian workers who martyred while performing their humanitarian and charitable work in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, especially in economic, energy, investment and trade exchange fields.

They also exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of mutual concerns.

At the end of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their countries’ keenness on developing cooperation and friendship relations across various domains.

Shaikh Mohammad hosted a launch banquet in honour of the Kazakh President.

The banquet was attended by Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Ruler’s representative in the Eastern region, Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed , Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.

Memorandums of Understanding

Later in the day, Shaikh Mohammad and the Kazakh president attended the signing of a number of common agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between both countries.

These agreements include an agreement to allocate lands for the construction of premises for diplomatic missions and a protocol to amend an agreement on visa exemption, which exempts holders of private passports from both countries from entry visas.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazakh Ministers of Foreign Affairs, signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a consulate committee.

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and his Kazakh counterpart signed two MoUs on cooperation in tourism and land transport of passengers and goods.

Another MoU was also signed between the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Kazakh Ministry for Religious and Civil Society Affairs.

The two countries also signed an MoU between Dubai Expo 2020 and Astana EXPO-2017 and another MoU between DP World and Mangistau province.