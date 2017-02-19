Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Saudi, Algerian officials
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, separately received Lieutenant General Abdul Rahman Bin Saleh Al Bunyan, Chief of Staff of Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces, and General Ahmad Qayed Saleh, Algeria’s Deputy National Defence Minister and Chief of Staff of the People’s NationalArmy.
Shaikh Mohammad and the Saudi and Algerian officials, who are currently on a visit to the country to attend Idex 2017, discussed avenues of cooperation and coordination in military and defence domains in view of their keenness to push cooperation to wider horizons.
They also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of issues of common interest, and also exchanged talks about Idex as an international platform to showcase the latest defence technology and military industries.