Mohammad Bin Zayed receives message from Kuwaiti Emir
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received a verbal message from Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The message deals with brotherly bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.
The message was conveyed to Shaikh Mohammad when he received Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the depth and strength of brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait, and the development and prosperity of these relations in the light of the keenness of both countries’ leaderships to bolster them for the mutual benefit of their peoples.
Shaikh Mohammad and Shaikh Sabah Khalid discussed a number of topics and current developments on the regional and international level.
Present during the meeting were Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and other senior officials.