Mohammad Bin Zayed receives call from Trump

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses cooperation and friendship, plus regional and international developments

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Donald Trump
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday night a telephone call from United States President Donald Trump, during which they explored ways of enhancing bilateral ties of friendship and co-operation.

Shaikh Mohammad valued the call from the US President and affirmed the importance of exchanging views on the regional and international issues.

Shaikh Mohammad and President Trump took stock of the latest regional issues and developments in light of the UAE and US's vision regarding important ideas and initiatives that aim to put an end to the security and humanitarian deterioration in the region.

The two sides emphasised their commitment to realise stability and security in the region and support joint efforts to counter extremism, violence and terrorist groups that threaten security and safety of countries and peoples.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi affirmed that extremism and terrorism recognize no religion or identity and the groups that preach false slogans and ideologies seek to disguise their criminal intention in spreading chaos and destruction.

He informed the US President about the UAE's vision towards the current regional challenges.

''The UAE is looking forward to overcome this stage of chaos and instability in the region through joint co-operation and efforts that serve mutual interests, achieve peace and stability and restore security,'' Shaikh Mohammad said.

A variety of issues of common concern were also discussed during the conversation.

