Mohammad Bin Zayed offers condolences to martyrs’ families

Mohammad visits martyrs’ families in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah

Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday offered condolences on the death of martyrs Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji and Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui.

The two martyrs, along with three other compatriots, were on a humanitarian mission when they were killed in the terrorist attack on the headquarters of the Kandahar governor in Afghanistan.

While visiting the mourning majlises of the families of martyrs Al Tunaiji in Al Rams district, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Mazroui in Al Hilo district, Sharjah, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the two martyrs.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest their souls in peace and bestow solace on their families.

