Mohammad Bin Rashid receives Tesla founder

Dubai Ruler welcomes establishment and opening of Tesla’s regional office in Dubai, marking the launch of the electric carmaker's operations in the region

  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum meets Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla in Dubai.Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Dubai on Monday. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad,Image Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, which specialises in the manufacturing of electric cars and electric components used in public transportation and home-based renewable power systems.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.

Shaikh Mohammad and Musk discussed the company’s activities around the world and its role in preserving the environment through the manufacturing and sales of electric transportation systems and electric cars.

They also spoke about how Tesla encourages the use of clean energy through Musk’s ownership of Solar City, which specialises in clean energy systems.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the establishment and opening of Tesla’s regional office in Dubai, marking the launch of the company’s operations in the region.

He also welcomed the establishment of investment projects for electric cars and transportation systems, praising the relevant authorities in Dubai that provided logistical support and facilitated the company’s operations.

Musk said that Dubai was the company’s first choice for setting up a regional office, describing the emirate as a city of opportunity and achievements, and a beacon for tolerance and happiness.

Present during the meeting were Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and other officials.

