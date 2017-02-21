Mohammad Bin Rashid offers condolences
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday offered condolences on the death of the mother of Lieutenant-General Mosabah Rashid Al Fattan and retired Major-General Mohammad Rashid Al Rumaithi.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present.
Shaikh Mohammad offered his condolences during a visit to the mourning majlis at the home of Lt-General Mosabah Rashid Al Fattan in Jumeirah, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.