Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation renamed

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum named chairman of the Foundation

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No (2) changing the name of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and Law No (1) appointing Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum as chairman of the Foundation.

The Foundation will now officially be called Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation wherever it is referred to in any legislation in the emirate of Dubai.

The provisions of the new laws shall be attached to the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives established under Law No (33) of 2015.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Resolution No (11) of 2017 appointing Jamal Bin Huwaireb as the managing director of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The new law facilitates the organisation’s aim to improve scientific research and provide a strong impetus for writing, publishing and translation, in addition to encouraging Arab and Islamic intellectual endeavours.

It outlines the functions and powers of the Foundation, which include designing, managing, building and maintaining a high-quality knowledge base, providing scholarships and human development programmes, developing the skills of future leaders, as well as launching specialised programmes and providing funding for these activities.

The Foundation will be tasked with supporting public policies, scientific research and specialised reports; establishing companies, institutions and foundations whose work is related to the Foundation’s field of work; sponsoring local and international awards in the field of literature and science; organising or participating in exhibitions, conferences, symposiums and workshops in this regard; publishing periodicals related to the work of the Foundation as well as supporting writings, publications and translations and promoting a culture of reading.

The new law also outlines the organisational structure of the Foundation and appoints its consultative council members.

Law No (2) of 2017 replaces Law No (5) of 2008 pertaining to the establishment of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.

