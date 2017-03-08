Mohammad attends wedding of Gargash’s son
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended a reception hosted by Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of his son’s wedding, Ali, to the daughter of Walid Ahmad Atia.
The reception, which was held at Al Khawaneej, was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince; Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; and Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge.
Shaikh Mohammad congratulated the newly-weds and wished them a happy married life.
Also present were Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, as well as other shaikhs, ministers and dignitaries.