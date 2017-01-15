Ministerial Development Council discusses framework for media
ABU DHABI: The Ministerial Development Council discussed on Sunday, in a meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the issuance of a federal law to regulate media activities in the state.
The meeting presided over by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who is also the chairman of the council, discussed the federal law draft concerning media institutions in the state under the umbrella of the National Media Council.
The law aims at complying with international developments in the media field and reviewing media activities and practices, content, building the capacities of citizens working in the media, and promoting the competitive capacities of UAE media outlets in light of the changes in technologies and techniques worldwide.
The draft law also aims at assisting media outlets in fulfilling their roles in society, to ensure they operate in a free, responsible and independent environment.
During the meeting, accounting standards, and unified federal government procedures on accrual basis prepared by the Ministry of Finance as per the principles and international standards for the management of financial resources were adopted. They aim at promoting transparency, and efficiency of financial practices and legislation.
The council also reviewed reports of the State Audit Bureau on the final accounts of etisalat Group, and the telecommunications company du for the financial year 2015.