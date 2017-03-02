Mobile
Military drills enthrall Abu Dhabi crowd

Exercise includes all branches — from the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard, to the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army

  • Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
  • Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents were treated to an action-packed afternoon of military demonstrations up close at a special event in the capital, complete with fighter jets, submarines and helicopters on Thursday, March 2.

The show was a live military demonstration by the UAE Armed Forces, and it highlights the country’s advanced military capabilities.

Known as the Union Fortress, the multi-force military demonstration drew thousands along the picturesque Abu Dhabi Corniche from 2.30pm.

As part of the demo, a squadron of F16 fighter jets and helicopters are monitoring the area, and all troops are working together to execute a sophisticated seaborne mock-hostage rescue.

There are snipers in the helicopters, and numerous troops. Multiple wings of the Armed Forces are involved in staging the display, including the Presidential Guard ground force, the Joint Aviation Command, the UAE Navy, the UAE Air Force, the Air Defence and the army. 

The event included a host an unprecedented live military display from the nation’s defenders.

Most of the marina-facing restaurants and food outlets were completely full by 3pm. The demonstration began at 4:30 PM, and lasted for about 45 minutes.

A live video also gave spectators a front seat, soldier’s-point-of-view of sophisticated, sea-borne hostage rescue including helicopters, F-16s and tactical submarines.


Through decades of unity, the UAE Armed Forces have built strength, honour and dedication that have brought stability to the region and laid the foundation for the Federation’s development and prosperity.

Thousands of people gathered to witness Union Fortress for the first time, watching the core pillars that underpin the UAE’s national security and support long-term development in line with the vision and values of our wise leaders.”

The Elite UAE Special Forces also gave a live military demonstration.


The maritime and airborne operations were accompanied by engagements on and around the Corniche.

Highlights include: a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) military freefall jump from an aircraft into the Corniche; a submarine inserting highly trained special forces; a rapid maritime assault; helicopters carrying snipers on over-watch; all supported by F16s offering close air support in a dramatic flyby.

Live soldier-point-of-view video of the action was showcased on stadium screens for all in attendance, as the tactical hostage rescue unfolds directly before their eyes.


The busy Corniche Street was closed for traffic in the section stretching from its intersection with Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street until the intersection that leads into the breakwater area.

In preparation for today’s (March 2) event, fighter jets, helicopters and seaborne vessels were seen practising their runs over the last week.

