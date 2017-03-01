Mobile
Military demonstration to enthral Abu Dhabi

Spectators will be able to watch a mock-hostage rescue at sea, complete with fighter jets, submarine and snipers

  • A military helicopter prepares for the demonstration at the Abu Dhabi Corniche on Wednesday.Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • The venue of the Military event on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday taking place on Thursday. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A military demonstration of the UAE Armed Forces’ skills is set to enthral residents and visitors in the capital on Thursday.

The UAE Multi-Force Military Demonstration will showcase the abilities and expertise of multiple wings of the Armed Forces, including the Presidential Guard ground force, Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and the army.

The event aims to highlight the courage, dedication and professionalism of these trained soldiers as they engage in a sophisticated, sea-borne mock-hostage rescue.

Organised by the UAE Armed Forces, the event is expected to start at 4.30pm at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, and is expected to last for about 45 minutes.

It will feature a high-altitude and low-opening military freefall jump from an aircraft, as well as a rapid maritime assault. These tasks will be monitored by helicopters carrying trained snipers, and supported by submarine with special forces on board. A squadron of F16s will also stage a dramatic fly-by, and attendees at the spectator zones will be treated to a live point-of-view video of the hostage rescue.

The event’s website says that spectators will be “afforded a window into the commitment, capabilities and pride [of the] Armed Forces as they safeguard the nation’s security to allow for the development of an inclusive, tolerant and prosperous society”.

The UAE Armed Forces have been involved in international peacekeeping missions since 1976, and have most recently been involved in Operation Restoring Hope, a mission by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition to restore the legitimate government of Yemen.

A section of the Corniche Street as well as roads in the breakwater area will be closed between 3pm and 6pm to facilitate the demonstration. According to a tweet by the Safety and Traffic Solutions Committee, Corniche Street will be closed in the section that stretches from its intersection with Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street until the intersection that leads into the breakwater area. Instead, traffic will be diverted onto Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road).

In anticipation of tomorrow’s event, residents in the capital were warned earlier about the noisy preparations and practise sessions of the helicopters, fighter jets, armored personnel carriers and fast attack boats nearby the Corniche.

While attendance is free and the demonstrations can be seen along the Corniche area close to Marina Mall, two spectator zones have be designated for the best vantage points. One will be located opposite the Nation Galleria, and the other will be near the section of the beach that has a number of fast food outlets, including Cold Stone Creamery and Saj 2 Go.

Motorists can use the park-and-ride service that will be available from 2pm at Umm Al Emarat Park.

 

Where to watch

When: March 2 at 4.30pm

Where: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Park-and-ride service available from 2pm at Umm Al Emarat Park

