Mars mission will enable space tourism, official says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mars mission will enable space tourism, official says

Hope probe will be a bridge to new technologies, UAE Space Agency’s chairman says

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi delivering the opening address at the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency, reiterated the UAE’s interest in space tourism on the sidelines of the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“Increased activities in the space sector will support many other sectors,” Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency, told Gulf News in an interview.

“Space tourism is on our agenda. However, no timeframe has been announced in this regard,” Dr Al Rumaithi said.

He said increased activities in the space sector, including the Emirates Mars Mission that is working on launching the Hope probe in July 2020, will give a fillip to many related sectors, including space tourism.

“Mars Mission is very important to the UAE. It is like a bridge to new technology,” Dr Al Rumaithi said. The mission will inspire more people, especially youngsters, to work in the space sector. “We always try to attract youngsters to the space sector.” He said the agency was satisfied with young Emiratis’ enthusiasm in the space sector.

“It is proven fact that space technology supports other industries. The mobile phone you are using is through satellites [built by space sector],” Al Rumaithi said. The experiments done on the space can also be applied to many sectors on the ground, which will help the UAE’s overall progress, he added.

The UAE Space Agency had said in December 2016 that the upcoming UAE space laws would facilitate all space-related projects, including the Mars Mission and space tourism.

The regulations are very important to facilitate space tourism. “You can’t have space tourism without space laws. We will address this,” Mohammad Nasser Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, had said.

Expected to be announced within a few months, the UAE laws to regulate the space sector will facilitate the UAE’s ambitious Mars Mission in 2020.

Al Ahbabi had said technology alone was not enough for all space-related activities. The laws are essential to undertake all space projects. The Mars probe cannot be launched without relevant laws, he had said.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis