Maktoum chairs executive council meeting
Dubai: Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday chaired a meeting of the council at Emirates Towers.
The council approved amendments to the maternity leave rules for Dubai government’s female employees to support and enhance women’s engagement in the job market and help them create a balance between work and family life.
It discussed other topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them.