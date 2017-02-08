Leaders praise sacrifices of martyrs doing national duty

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday offered condolences to the family of martyr Rashid Ali Mohammad Al Dahoori, who died in action while participating in the Arab coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope, led by Saudi Arabia, to back the people of Yemen and their legitimate government.

Shaikh Mohammad also offered condolences to the family of martyr Obaid Jowher Obaid Al Mazroui, who died while on a routine training mission in the country.

Visiting the two mourning majlises in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, Shaikh Mohammad expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the deceased and grant their families patience and solace.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE people are very proud of the heroic stand Emirati soldiers have shown in battlefields. The Emirati soldiers have proved their mettle and strong determination while performing their national duty in complete loyalty following in the footsteps of their founding fathers who made heroic sacrifices for the sake of their country, he added.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his pride in the Emirati martyrs’ sacrifices who have gone down in history. “We can only be proud of the heroic stances, sublime deeds and qualities of Emirati soldiers who are performing their duties in complete loyalty and devotion. They exemplify our national glory and Arab noble values which are deeply rooted in the UAE people.”

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasised that “the UAE is full of role models of loyal people with honourable stances, who our country will always be proud of”.

Also offered condolences along Shaikh Mohammad were Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and senior officials.