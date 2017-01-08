Mobile
Join us in Year of Giving, Mohammad urges people

Chairs Cabinet meeting at Union House

  • Shaikh Mohammad chairing the meetingImage Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad with Shaikh Surour Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan. Lt Gen Shaikh Saif is also seen .Image Credit: WAM
  • Ministers touring the Etihad MuseumImage Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE society and members of the Cabinet were on Sunday urged to follow in the footsteps of the founding father of the nation Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the value of giving in the society.

The call was made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai during the first Cabinet meeting of this year — the Year of Giving — held at the Union House in Dubai on Sunday. Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also attended the meeting.

Shaikh Mohammad called on the Emirati community and residents in the UAE to follow the legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “Our mission is to serve our people and nation. This year we encourage everyone to join us in a year of giving and goodness,” he said in a tweet, after the meeting.

“The late Shaikh Zayed, the founding father of the nation, made a sustainable difference in our lives; and today we are following in his footsteps,” he said.

The UAE is pressing ahead with its strategy, with strong determination and resolve, for its future, serving its citizens and advancing the performance of the government in all sectors. “We base our vision on the approach of our founding fathers and seek to achieve our boundless ambitions under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

He urged the Cabinet members to follow in the footsteps of the founding father of the nation, and expressed pride in the Etihad Museum, which was inaugurated recently as a national monument that forms a historical and cultural addition, cementing the march of the union. “Four years ago in this very place, we promised to build a landmark to commemorate the anniversary of the Union and its leaders, and today we have a reliable historical reference,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad urged the community members to visit the Union House and instructed the Ministry of Education to organise school trips in order to introduce pupils to the history of the UAE founding fathers and the journey of the Union creation, depicted through the museum’s exhibits.

He also called on all relevant bodies to organise community events at the museum to encourage new generations to study the history of their country.

“We inspire a positive energy from this monument that leads us to work as one team with a united vision and specific goals. We have a few years ahead to achieve our national agenda to serve the nation and its citizens” Shaikh Mohammad added.

“The Union House is a source of inspiration for the future of our country that ignite the spirt of ambition in our younger generations to move towards the future with confidence and strength,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

The Cabinet approved the closing accounts for 2015, and the 2017 budget for the General Pension and Social Security Authority. It also endorsed a number of international conventions.

